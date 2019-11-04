|
|
Jerry J Hathaway, 84, of St. Anthony passed away November 2, 2019, at Madison Carriage Cove in Rexburg, Idaho, surrounded by his children.
Jerry was born October 27, 1935, in Chester, Idaho, to Arthur Gilbert Hathaway and Burmah Lee Majors Hathaway. He grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from South Fremont High School in St. Anthony. He joined the United States Air Force and later joined the United States Navy and served during the Korean War.
On September 24, 1960, he married Maria Castora in Cavite City, Philippines. After leaving the service they made their home in Montana and Idaho where Jerry worked as a skilled carpenter contractor and built many homes and businesses in the area. They were later divorced but remained good friends.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and they enjoyed listening to his stories of his life experiences both educational and humorous. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities. He was their number one fan. Jerry also loved to play cards and teach others the game of Pinochle.
Jerry is survived by daughter, Susan (Kirt) Greenhalgh of Rigby, Idaho; daughter, Marlene (Chad) Plocher of Plano, Idaho; son, Gregory (Melissa) Hathaway of St. Anthony, Idaho; daughter, Janet (David) Amstutz of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, Bill Hathaway of Chubbuck, Idaho; sister, Sharon Gunter of Ammon, Idaho; sister, Marilyn (Earl) Smith of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho; 14 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Wayne Hathaway.
Private services and military rites will be held at a later date per his request.
Arrangements were made through Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Nov. 4, 2019