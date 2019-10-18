Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
For more information about
Jim Wetzel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lyman Ward Chapel
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Lyman Ward Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lyman LDS Ward Chapel
1952 West 6000 South
Rexburg, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Wetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Wetzel


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Wetzel Obituary
Jim Wetzel, 94, passed away in Rexburg, Idaho on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home with his loving family close by. Jim was born January 6, 1925 in Clark, Idaho, the son of John Howard Wetzel and Ellen Maud Mattson Wetzel. He graduated from Rigby High School prior to serving in the United States Navy during World War II.

Jim married Maureen Edlefsen on June 20, 1952 in her parents' home. In 1959 their marriage was sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They made their home in Rigby, Idaho, later moving to Rexburg, Idaho. He worked at retired from the INL after 33 years. He appreciated all the many friends he made while there. He lived a life of service as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and with the Veterans of Foreign War to which he was a life member and served on the Veterans Honor Guard for funerals.

Jim is survived by his wife Maureen Wetzel. His daughter, Marilyn (Gary) Grover and son, David J. (Paulette) Wetzel. His grandchildren; Scott (Rose) Wetzel of Idaho Falls, Blake Wetzel of Ammon, Ryan Wetzel of Ammon, Jennifer Wetzel of Idaho Falls, Kamron (Katie) Wetzel, Trevor Wetzel, of Murray, UT, Rissa (John) Harper of Idaho Falls, Casey (Nathan) Fielding of Boise, Carson Wetzel of Rexburg, Jeremy Grover of Idaho Falls, Michael (Amanda) Grover of Idaho Falls, Christy (Chad) Russell of Idaho Falls, Jessica (Trevor) Harker of Idaho Falls and Karen Grover of Rexburg, daughter-in-law MarJan Wetzel, and twenty-three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Steven L. Wetzel, his parents, five brothers and six sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Lyman LDS Ward Chapel (1952 West 6000 South, Rexburg, ID). The family will meet with friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 PM and again on Monday prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, both at the Lyman Ward Chapel. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. With Military Rites by Jefferson County Veterans Team.

Condolences may be share with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eckersell Funeral Home
Download Now