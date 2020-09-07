Our beloved mother, Joan Summers, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She turned 85 on July 13th, and many family members were able to celebrate this special day with her.
She was born on July 13, 1935, in Independence, Idaho, to Irven and Hazel Hill, the third of twelve children. She attended schools in Madison County graduating from Madison High School.
She married her high school sweetheart, Ross Summers, on September 14, 1953. Mom was a dedicated wife and mother and loved all of her family. She had a special relationship with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always made special efforts to remember birthdays and all of us could expect a phone call with the happy birthday song being sung by her. Sometimes we were blessed with a song on days that weren't our birthday, but we loved it.
Mom also loved her faith in the LDS Church and served in many capacities. Her favorite callings were with the youth where she was loved by those she served.
In 2008, Mom and Dad served a mission at the visitor center and historical sites in St. George, Utah. Mom made many friends and touched so many lives with her willingness to serve and her ability to share her knowledge of the gospel and her testimony with all those she came in contact with. Her beautiful smile and spirit softened many hearts and blessed all those she served.
Mom and Dad would have celebrated their 67th this September. Two years ago we had a celebration of 65 years of marriage for Mom and Dad. Many friends and family were able to attend, and it was truly an amazing day honoring our beloved parents.
We will miss our loving mother, grandmother, and wife, but we will always have our cherished memories and her loved in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband Ross; her children; Terrie (Wesley) Powell of Gilbert, Arizona; Kit (Rosemary) Summers of Driggs, Idaho; Sandra (Leonard) Jensen of Inkom, Idaho; and Brett (Michelle) Summers of Rexburg, Idaho; as well as 19 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Lois Covington, Boyd Hill, Jane Rammell, Ardith Parkinson, Dorothy Robinson, Marlin Hill, Val Hill, Marilyn Hammond, Bryce Hill, Verna Gnieting and Reed Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lisa. and a granddaughter, Andrea.
Family graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 9th at the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com