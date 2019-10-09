|
|
John Edwin Pierotti passed away on August 29th, 2019, at his home in St. Anthony, Idaho, of a lingering illness. His loving wife was at his side.
John was born April 15, 1938, in Davis County, Utah, to Raymond Faust and Ruth Clegg Pierotti. He attended Davis High School in Utah. He lived with his family in Bountiful, Utah, on a several acre farm with a beautiful rose garden.
John joined the Air Force in 1955. While in the Air Force he met and married Jane Scott Gillenwater on July 21, 1962, and they had two daughters: Joanna Keller (Thomas) and Gina Pierotti-Buthman. They later divorced.
John received an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1962 and then began employment with the Federal Aviation Administration as an Electronics Technician. He worked for the FAA in several states including South Dakota, California, and lastly, at the facility in Island Park, Idaho. In 1986, he met and married Felica Simmons. He acquired two stepsons, Michael and Jason Simmons. He retired from the FAA in 1995.
He is survived by his wife, Felica Pierotti, his stepsons, Michael and Jason, his daughters, Joanna and Gina, and 4 grandchildren, Brittany Owens, Stephanie Keller, Chelsea Buthman, and Kevin Simmons.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Memorial services will be held Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 East 1st North, St. Anthony. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 9 to Nov. 7, 2019