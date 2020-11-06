1/1
Jon William Coburn
1967 - 2020
Jon William Coburn, 53, Of Rexburg, Idaho passed away on Monday November 2, 2020 at EIRMC surrounded by his family.

Jon was born March 30, 1967 in Logan Utah to Ronald and Lila Coburn. He was raised in Brigham City and attended Box Elder High School.

Jon married Brandie L. Brauer December 18, 1993 in Utah. They had 3 children together.
He was a member of the LDS church.

Jon was in the Army in Desert Storm. He worked for John Deere for over 13 years. He enjoyed fishing and camping with friends and family.

Jon is survived by his wife, Brandie; children, Devon Coburn, Antonia ( Ryan) Callais, and Shawn Coburn; His mother Lila P. Coburn; Siblings, Jullie Jones and Danny ( Pam) Coburn.

Jon was preceded in death by; his father Ronald W. Coburn; daughter, Samantha L Coburn and son, Anthony L. Coburn.

A funeral services being held Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Salem church (3462 N. Salem Rd.) at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm 12:45 pm prior to the services. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery with Military Rites by the St. Anthony Veterans and the Idaho Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Live stream link for the funeral will be posted to the obituary also at www.flammfh.com.

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
(208) 624-7351
