Jonathan Wendell Sanders, 48 of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho after battling cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, children and family during the last months of his life. He is so greatly loved and is missed by his family.
He was born on May 6, 1971, in Ogden, Utah. He is the third child and first son of Jerry Wendell Sanders and Lynnette Boyce Sanders. When he was 2 years old, his family moved to Rexburg, Idaho, where he was raised by his loving parents.
As a young boy Jon enjoyed being outdoors and loved scouting. He became an Eagle Scout at the age of 14. As a teenager he served on the Treasure Mountain and Cedar Badge staff.
After graduating from Madison High School in 1989, Jon met Tami Sue Sessions. They were married on August 4, 1990, in Rigby, Idaho, and sealed in Idaho Falls on August 6, 1991. Together they raised five children, four daughters and one son. They raised them to love one another, to be there for each other and to help others.
Jon worked for Sutherland Cabinets in Rexburg for eighteen years and is well known for his talent of being an excellent woodworker. There are many homes in Idaho, Utah and Mississippi with his talented work. After getting West Nile virus in 2013, he could no longer build cabinets, so Jon and Tami along with their two youngest children moved to Clinton, Mississippi. Jon's brother Jared offered him a job at his accounting firm. Jon became the office manager and IT specialist and loved working there and having the opportunity to spend time with his brothers. While living in Mississippi he became Papa to three grandchildren, he truly loved them and they instantly became his favorite.
Jon loved his Savior. His faith moved him to dedicate his life to serving in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He served in an Elders Quorum presidency, as a Ward Clerk, a Scoutmaster, an Executive Secretary and many other callings. He taught his children to love the Savior, to serve and to work hard to support those in need.
He is survived by his loving wife Tami of 29 years; children: Cara Jo Sanders, Daymia (Levi) Edwards, Shane (Katie) Sanders, Erica Sanders, Jordyn Sanders; parents; Jerry and Lynnette Sanders; siblings: Rachelle Sanders, Ann (the late Brian) Hymas, Ben (Jenny) Sanders, Jared (Jenny) Sanders, Liz (Lane) Christensen, Debra (Tom) Kalco; grandchildren; Blaire Widdop, Kingston Edwards, Mavis Sanders; and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.
Jon was joyfully reunited with his many grandparents and his brother-in-laws, Shane Pincock and Brian Hymas.
We will be holding a private viewing and funeral service Friday, March 27th at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. Interment will be at the Sugar Cemetery.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Mar. 25 to Apr. 20, 2020