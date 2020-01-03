|
|
Joesph Lawrence Price, 45, of Logan, Utah passed away November 30, 2019. Joey was born September 5, 1974 in Rexburg, Idaho. He grew up and attended school in Sugar City, Idaho and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School in 1992. He resided most of his adult life in Logan, Utah where he was a graphics technician with Icon and a production engineer with TTM Technologies for many years.
In his younger years, Joey enjoyed making snow forts, skateboarding, snowboarding, and rollerblading. For several years, he spent his time reading, hiking, biking, golfing and loved to cook, grill, and garden. He also made beautiful denim quilts & pillows. Recently he suffered neurological problems. The seizures became more frequent and severe and eventually took his life.
Survivors include his parents Gerald and Shari Price, siblings Amy DeMordaunt (Wade), Carol Reed (Shane), Daniel Price (Jennifer), Heather Smith (Jimmy), Mary Brunson (Jeff), and Jane Johnson (Seth), along with many nieces and nephews.
Joey will be buried in the Sugar City cemetery with a memorial and graveside service in the spring. There will be a gathering for Joey's peers & friends in Logan, UT on Saturday, Dec. 14 in the Meeting Room of Hampton Inn & Suites Logan, 207 N. Main at 1 pm. Please feel free to help remember Joey by adding any memories or pictures to a Facebook page "Celebrate Joey Price" created for this purpose.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jan. 3, 2020