Joshua Brian Eckman, 33, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away quietly at his home on November 7, 2020.
Joshua was born on May 3, 1987, at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, to Brian Joseph and Becky Sanderson Eckman.
Josh was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Josh began his schooling in Sugar-Salem schools and attended preschool and some of high school in St. Anthony. He loved school and had many friends who went through his school years with him.
When he was twelve, he began attending the development workshop in Rexburg. He spent most of his life there doing life skills. He enjoyed the staff and other friends he made there. He was served by many wonderful aides and teachers throughout his life.
Josh loved traveling and visiting family. He loved watching his favorite movies, which the entire family could quote word for word. He loved doing puzzles. He could do a puzzle of the United States in 90 seconds, and could even do it backwards so the picture didn't show.
Joshua was preceded in death by two of his maternal grandparents, Gordon and Helen Sanderson; his aunt Michelle Sanderson; and sister-in-law Alyssa Eckman.
He is survived by his parents Brian and Becky Eckman of Rexburg; his sisters, Melissa (Rory) Peterson of Othello, Washington; Jennifer (Paul) Sawicki of Farmington, Utah; and his brother Jacob Eckman of Rexburg; his paternal grandparents, Melvin and Donna Eckman of Rexburg; and three nieces and a nephew.
Services were held, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. Interment was in the Rexburg Cemetery.