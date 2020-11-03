Above all else, what is to be said about Joshua James Parkinson is that he was an artist. In his 34 years of life, everywhere he went, everything he touched became a masterpiece in its own sphere of beauty.
It is often said that we must live each moment in life to the fullest. That each second is an infinite space of possibility to be absorbed. For many this is a skill learned over a lifetime: the art of finding or creating the perfect moment. For Josh, this was far more than a learned skill. It was simply second nature. As a son, grandson, brother, father, and uncle, each day he lived the example of what it is to embrace beauty and love.
His laugh could never be mistaken for anybody else's. It was a laugh that assured you, without a doubt, that there was nothing in life to be afraid of. He had the ability to give the most healing of hugs. The kind that could protect you from any day, be the storm large or small. In the midst of life, he could always create a peaceful moment of perspective: whether he sat with you at the kitchen table or took a photo of the sun splashing color across the mountains. Josh knew how to remind you, every day, of the beauty of things.
His smile, deep compassion for others, and depth of soul are things that those who knew him were blessed with every day. These and other qualities are reflected in his three beautiful children: Allexis, Mackenzie, and Cody. Allexis Marie inherited his bold curiosity and daring spirit to conquer issues large and small. Mackenzie Dawn exemplifies his intense magnetism that connected him with so many others for the better. Cody Joshua embodies his outrageous love of humor and zeal for life. His indescribable ability to see dreams and make them his reality is and always will be an inspiration.
Throughout his life, Josh's unique heart touched countless others. He left behind him qualities and a legacy that he formed into priceless works of art: fatherhood, brotherhood, photography, drawing, hiking, laughter, understanding, compassion, and most of all, love. We were and are blessed every day to have his name in our hearts, and his touch in our lives. The loss felt by his family and friends is immense, though even this is a symbol of the peace and beauty he brought to each one of us. A signature on what is only the beginning of his work.
Services were held Monday, November 2, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at http://www.baxterfh.com.