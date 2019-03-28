On the 28th of March 2019, Joyce Bybee Garner of Rexburg, peacefully returned home to her loving Heavenly Father at the age of 89. She was surrounded by family and friends.



Joyce was born April 16, 1929 to Cecil Vincent Bybee and Ruth May Moore in her grandparents' home in Annis, Idaho. She was an only child and was loved deeply by all.



She attended elementary school in Annis and later moved to Rigby and graduated from Rigby high school in 1947. Joyce enjoyed school and learning. She continued to learn throughout her life. Not long after graduation she married the love of her life, Morgan K Garner of Rexburg on June 28, 1947 in Rigby, Idaho.



They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple on November 9, 1956. Together they raised four children, Susan, Trudy, Kay, and Sandra.



Joyce always supported her family in all of their activities and knew what was going on in each of their lives. Her home was the gathering place where games were played and nearly every holiday was celebrated. She enjoyed embroidery, knitting, crocheting, and creating things with her hands. She participated in many clubs and organizations in Rexburg throughout her live. She loved reading and belonged to a book club where she made lifelong friends.



The was an important part in her life and she had the pleasure of serving in many callings. She truly found joy in serving others.



Joyce is survived by her daughter Trudy (Layne) Freeman of Rexburg, Idaho: son Kay R Garner, of Idaho Falls, Idaho: daughter Sandra (Luis) Buck of Queen Creek, Arizona, 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Father Cecil Bybee, Mother Ruth Moore Bybee, Husband Morgan K Garner, daughter, Susan Garner, and grandson Jeffrey Slade Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday the 1st of April, at the Rexburg North Stake Center, located at 314 East 2nd North. The Family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.