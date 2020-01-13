Home

Joyce Marie Fredericksen Peabody


1945 - 2020
Joyce Marie Fredericksen Peabody Obituary
Joyce Marie Frederiksen Peabody, 75, was born January 4, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Her father, Clarence Olaf Frederiksen was killed in World Ward II. Her mother Birdie Marie Peabody Frederiksen then married LeRoy Peabody. LeRoy adopted Joyce a short time later.

Joyce graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho. She also attended Ricks College earning a degree in accounting. She served a mission in Atlanta, Georgia.

After returning, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and lived there until she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Joyce loved music, genealogy, and Hebrew. She served as organist for the Church of Jesus Christ in almost every ward she lived in. She also taught organ, piano, and Hebrew.

She is survived by her sister, Martha (Jerry) Lawson. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, two sisters, and one niece.

A viewing will be held in Salt Lake City at the Escalante Apartments (1040 North Redwood Road), Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. A program will follow the viewing.

Graveside services will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Gables Memory Care for their love and patience while caring for Joyce. Also a huge thank you to Lori G. of Hospice for health care and help.

Online condolences may be shared with family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11, 2020
