Patricia Joyce Seeley, 87, of Ashton, passed away February 5, 2019, at Madison Memorial Hospital from complications of surgery after a fall.



Joyce was born in Hansen, Idaho on October 18, 1931, to Arlie and Flora Rust. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers - Grant Keith, Everett Dean, and John Gilbert.



On May 22, 1950, Joyce married Raymond E. Seeley in Twin Falls, Idaho. They lived in several places during their marriage. Most notably was a short term in California when Raymond was called to active duty during the Korean Conflict. They also lived in Idaho Falls where Joyce worked as Secretary at the local Teamsters Union. They then retired to Ashton where they spent their remaining years.



Joyce loved the outdoors. Weekends, when Raymond and she were working, were spent going to numerous places hunting and fishing. They never seemed to tire of this. She also had a love for all animals, especially dogs. Her latest, Charlie, preceded her in death by a couple of months.



A graveside memorial will be held June 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary