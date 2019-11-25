Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
(208) 624-7351
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith “Judy” W. Rydalch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith “Judy” W. W. (LaFollette) Rydalch


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith “Judy” W. W. (LaFollette) Rydalch Obituary
Judith "Judy" W. LaFollette Rydalch, 83, of Rexburg, passed away of Alzheimer's on November 16, 2019, surrounded by her daughters: Shannon of St. Anthony, Idaho, who retired early to help with mom, and Cheryl of Menan, Idaho.

Judy was born November 6, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Robert W. and Helen Unteidt LaFollette. Her mother played piano at a famous dance school, allowing Judy to take lessons. Her love of dancing carried her throughout her life. Later her family moved to St. Anthony, where they built a house and bait shop by the Del Rio bridge. Judy and her brother, Jerry, ran the bait shop all throughout their school years. Judy graduated from Fremont High and went to work at the phone company.

While at a dance she met a farmer from Plano who danced her off her feet. Judy married DeWaine R Rydalch in April of 1956. Judy won numerous awards for quilting and painting. She also helped on the farm.

Judy worked for the Rexburg Police Department for 22 years, retiring in her seventies. After DeWaine passed, she was lucky to have a special friend in Darwin Brown. Together they visited the world, and enjoyed rides all over the West on his motorcycle.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, DeWaine; parents, a brother, Jerry LaFollette; and step-father, Kenneth Brower.

Surviving are her two daughters, Shannon and Cheryl; grandchildren: Jade (Shanda) Lewis, Garren Lewis (Camille Harker), Judy (Russ) Bye; and three great-grandchildren: James, Haily, and Natalie.

The family would like to thank Qualicare, and especially Ana for her loving care of mom; also Aspen Hospice, nurse Ann and her team. Special thanks to Shanda for her help and compassion.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, at the Parker Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg.

Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith “Judy” W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -