Oh my. Mike, Lisa and Patricia I am so sorry. Julie was my best friend growing up. I actually talked to her last fall. I searched and found her number. We shared some stories that are lifetime memories. I especially remember when she was driving the old truck coming to see me and had a kitten with her. She made it less than a half a block from my house when the kitten attacked and caused her to run off the road. I remember all the sleepivers, the secrets, the fun times. My heart goes out to you all. I wish I could have seen her one more time. All my love. Nancy Wells Moulard.

Nancy Moulard

Friend