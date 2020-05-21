Julie Hinckley was born September 10, 1958, in Rexburg, ID to Ted K. Hinckley and Ruth Alice Chambers. She passed away on May 19, 2020, in Idaho Falls due to complications from surgery.
She attended school at Union Lyman School, Archer Elementary, Madison Jr. High, and Madison High. While attending school she developed a lifelong passion with reading. Julie loved nothing more than a good shape shifter romance and was often seen tucked away in a corner reading from her kindle.
Julie served an LDS Mission in San Diego, CA, that included Yuma Arizona from 1979-81. She was an active member of the LDS church and held several callings in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society.
She was devoted to several humanitarian projects that included making lap quilts for adults and knitting beanies and mittens for newborns.
Julie was one of the few people that enjoyed her work. After High school she worked for Valley Bank in the Accounting department followed by ARTCO and Melaleuca as a customer service agent. She loved interacting with her coworkers every day and was a top seller at her company.
Her hobbies included entertaining family and friends, reading, crafts, and playing card and board games.
Julie was a true foodie at heart. She loved watching food programs, reading cookbooks, and loved The Great British Baking Show (especially Paul Hollywood).
Above all her accomplishments, Julie, at her core, was the kindest person you could ever meet. She always went out of her way to help others. We miss her terribly and always will until the day we are all together. An eternal optimist, she was easy going and was always up for an adventure.
Julie had only two vices; QVC and Mountain Dew. Nothing gave her more joy than cracking open a cold one and watching "In The Kitchen With David" on QVC.
She is survived by her three siblings: Mike (Karla) Hinckley, Lisa (LaWayne) Danielson, Patricia Layton; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral arrangements provided by Eckersell Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday May 22nd at Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
