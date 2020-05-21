Julie Hinckley
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Hinckley was born September 10, 1958, in Rexburg, ID to Ted K. Hinckley and Ruth Alice Chambers. She passed away on May 19, 2020, in Idaho Falls due to complications from surgery.

She attended school at Union Lyman School, Archer Elementary, Madison Jr. High, and Madison High. While attending school she developed a lifelong passion with reading. Julie loved nothing more than a good shape shifter romance and was often seen tucked away in a corner reading from her kindle.

Julie served an LDS Mission in San Diego, CA, that included Yuma Arizona from 1979-81. She was an active member of the LDS church and held several callings in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society.

She was devoted to several humanitarian projects that included making lap quilts for adults and knitting beanies and mittens for newborns.

Julie was one of the few people that enjoyed her work. After High school she worked for Valley Bank in the Accounting department followed by ARTCO and Melaleuca as a customer service agent. She loved interacting with her coworkers every day and was a top seller at her company.

Her hobbies included entertaining family and friends, reading, crafts, and playing card and board games.

Julie was a true foodie at heart. She loved watching food programs, reading cookbooks, and loved The Great British Baking Show (especially Paul Hollywood).

Above all her accomplishments, Julie, at her core, was the kindest person you could ever meet. She always went out of her way to help others. We miss her terribly and always will until the day we are all together. An eternal optimist, she was easy going and was always up for an adventure.

Julie had only two vices; QVC and Mountain Dew. Nothing gave her more joy than cracking open a cold one and watching "In The Kitchen With David" on QVC.

She is survived by her three siblings: Mike (Karla) Hinckley, Lisa (LaWayne) Danielson, Patricia Layton; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral arrangements provided by Eckersell Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday May 22nd at Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from May 21 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sutton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 21, 2020
Pat, Lisa, and Mike I was sorry to hear about Julie. Had a lot of good times at your house when we were younger. Julie always had a smile on her face and kind words for everyone. She has sent me many a cheerful note over the past few years just to say hi. May you find peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Vicki Robison Mortensen
Friend
May 21, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Julies passing. She was always so nice and positive towards others. I dont recall her ever making a negative comment towards another person in the whole time we were growing up. Peace be with her family.
Sherrie Robison
Friend
May 21, 2020
Julie was an amazing friend and co-worker we're birthday buddies at work and she served her mission in San Diego and that's my home town we used to talk about that all the time, she has a contagious smile I'm truly going to miss her.
Richard Snyder
Coworker
May 20, 2020
Family, We were so close as kids. Feel bad about time and distance. I loved hanging out all those years ago. Such fond memories.Sorry for your loss, My thoughts and prayers are with you. Love Susan Hinckley Cook
Susan Cook
Family
May 20, 2020
I worked with Julie at Valley Bank before her mission. She would always go out of her way to be kind and helpful to others. She was generous and thoughtful. I will always remember her soft spoken voice and her laugh! She loved to laugh and loved a good joke. She will always be remembered.

Sincerely,
Jackie Hopkin Mitchell
Jackie Mitchell
Friend
May 20, 2020
Many Sundays were spent at the cousin's house when we were growing up. I remember playing with Julie, Lisa, Pat, and Mike while our parents visited. I remember Julie always being very kind and caring to us cousins.
Robyn Marston
Family
May 20, 2020
Oh my. Mike, Lisa and Patricia I am so sorry. Julie was my best friend growing up. I actually talked to her last fall. I searched and found her number. We shared some stories that are lifetime memories. I especially remember when she was driving the old truck coming to see me and had a kitten with her. She made it less than a half a block from my house when the kitten attacked and caused her to run off the road. I remember all the sleepivers, the secrets, the fun times. My heart goes out to you all. I wish I could have seen her one more time. All my love. Nancy Wells Moulard.
Nancy Moulard
Friend
May 20, 2020
I worked with Julie and her Mom at Artco I worked with Julie at Melaleuca. She was a very sweet lady. I took lunch with her every day before I retired. She will be greatly missed. My prayers are her family at this time. With love Dusty Otto.
Dusty Otto
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved