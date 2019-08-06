|
Kanden Dalhon Mathie of Rigby passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 21 near Rigby, Idaho.
Kanden was born on September 27, 1997 to Dalhon Ivan Mathie and Jennifer Lynn Maupin in Rexburg, Idaho. He grew up and attended schools in Sugar City, Rigby, and Idaho Falls. He attended HVAC college for 1 year. Kanden liked working sales at Progrexion.
Kanden absolutely loved cars and trucks. He knew everything about them and loved working on them. He without a doubt loved his nieces and nephew. Kanden loved spending time with them. He enjoyed working and spending time on his grandparents farm in Rexburg, Idaho. He enjoyed storytelling to make everyone laugh. Kanden had a soft heart. He loved helping out whenever he could. He would always stop by and check in on people, especially his grandparents.
Kanden is survived by his parents, Dalhon Ivan Mathie and Jennifer Lynn Maupin. Two sisters, Courtney Hinman of Idaho Falls and Kayla (Adam) Walz of Idaho falls. A brother, Caysen Mathie of Rigby. He is also survived by his Grandparents, Jackie Maupin of Rexburg, Deelane and Beth Maupin of Rigby, and Kent and Judy Mathie of Rexburg.
Funeral services will be held at Eckersell Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family will receive friends at 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 6, 2019