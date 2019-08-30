|
Karen Peterson Peck age 81 died on Monday, August 26, 2019 of natural causes.
Karen was born on July 22, 1938 to Andrew Ray Peterson and Theora Tuttle
Peterson in Payson, Utah. She grew up in Springville, Utah and graduated from
Springville High School. At age 18 she moved with her family to La Canada,
California. Karen worked for three years as a bank teller at the Bank of America in
Glendale, California. She then went to Brigham Young University where she met
Dan Peck from Lehi, Utah. They married on June 2, 1960 in the Salt Lake
Temple. they became the parents of Ron (Denene) Peck, Logan, UT; Neal
(Sharee) Peck, Salt Lake City, UT; Jan (Scott) Roundy, Escalante, UT; and Darren
Peck, Salt Lake City, UT.
Karen worked in the Financial Department at Ricks College for 25 years retiring in
1999. Karen's interests and hobbies were the FAMILY, music, gardening, making
ceramics, making porcelain dolls, sewing, and making wedding cakes. She loved
to travel, and summer camping trips were a highlight.
Karen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She held many church positions in the wards and stakes in which she lived.
She especially enjoyed regular temple attendance. In 1999 she and her husband
Dan were called to serve a mission for the Yerevan, Armenia for 11/2 years. After
their mission they moved to Perry, Utah.
She is survived by her husband Dan, four children, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-
grandchildren and sister Peggy Sheets Castro.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Jerry Ray
Peterson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Perry
6 th Ward Chapel, 1290 W. 2950 S., Perry, UT.
Viewings will be Wednesday, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100
E., Brigham City, UT and on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Church.
Interment will be on Friday at 11:00 am in the Lehi Cemetery, 1525 N. 600 E.,
Lehi, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 30, 2019