Kathryn Wight Allsop, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother, and Friend passed away on June 27, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho. To the end she was actively engaged in living a productive and meaningful life. She was at peace with her family and the life she led.
Kathryn was born in Harper, Utah on July 14, 1925. At a very early age she suffered a severe case of polio which left her physically impaired but strong in spirit. She never let the polio define or limit her. As a young woman she attended BYU, served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and supported herself by working as a secretary before marrying Lew Judd Allsop. Because her husband worked for the Bureau of Indian of Affairs, they were transferred every two or three years from one Indian Reservation to another throughout the western United States until they retired in Zillah, Washington. Upon retiring, they traveled the world together, served a 3-year mission in Conception, Chili, and a 2-year mission in Laie, Hawaii for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Judd and Kathryn are the parents of eight children, grand-parents of 46, great-grandparents of 107, great-great-grandparents of 6. She is preceded in death by her husband, Judd Allsop, two children (Garth Judd Allsop and Ruth Allsop Keller), two grandchildren (Trent Judd Richards and Samuel Ephraim Creviston), and two great-grandchildren (Jo Smiley Cleaver and Amelia Grey Martina).
She was a living example of productive and creative industry. She applied her creative skills in her cooking, sewing, crocheting, card making, and painting. She was loved for her handmade, personalized cards. She had a matching necklace for every outfit, loved pretty shoes, served baked beans and potato salad at every family gathering, and believed in the rule of the refillable ice cream cone. She had a passion for family history and genealogy before it became popular. She knows as much about her ancestors as she does about her descendants. She continued taking online BYU courses through her early nineties. She loved learning.
She is survived by her children, Maurine Allsop Richards, Sharron Allsop-Day, Myra Allsop Creviston, Dee Thad Allsop, Joyce Allsop Rowley, and Lew Delbert Allsop who all love, respect and will miss her influence and wisdom greatly. Our mom is in the wonderful and blessed position of having as many family members who love and will miss her here on earth as she has beloved family members who have been patiently waiting to welcome her into the next phase of her eternal life.
There will be a viewing at the Rexburg Flamm Funeral Home Friday, July 3rd, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. for those who wish to pay their respects. Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.