1/1
Kay Wilson Beck
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Wilson Beck, age 88, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Kay was born December 12, 1931, in Lyman, Idaho to Oral Daniel Beck and Alice Alfretta Wilson Beck. This was the time of the great depression. Kay was raised and attended school in Lyman, Idaho and graduated from high school in Rexburg, Idaho. On July 30, 1953, he married Dawn Rushton in Rigby, Idaho. They were sealed August 11, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Kay served as a Master Sargent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1954-1956 in the Adjutant General Corps. He served in the Idaho National Guard from 1949 to 1954 and from 1956 to 1960.
Kay was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings in the Church; Ward Clerk, Scout Master, YMMIA 1st and 2nd counselor, Sunday School President, 2nd counselor in the Bishopric, Elders Quorum President, High Priest Group Leader, Stake High Council, Stake Mission Leader and Bishop. He was manager for Valley Bank and Key Bank in Rexburg for many years. He was a member of Kiwanis Club of Rexburg and served on the Rexburg City Council. Kay and Dawn traveled coast to coast attending the grandchildren's sporting events, ballet performances and primary programs. They loved to travel, making 11 trips to Europe with family members and traveling over 300,000 miles on their Honda Goldwing motorcycle. They spent winters together in Tucson and Queen Valley Arizona for 14 years. Kay loved to ski, he taught lessons and skied every Saturday from 1964-1998 with his children and grandchildren. The joy of his life was spending time with his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kay is survived by daughters, Dara Kae (Bob) Ricks and Lisa Dawn (Rick) Robison both of Rexburg, Idaho; 7 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by his parents; Brothers John Beck, Rex Beck; Sisters Jean Beck Hope and June Beck Madson.
Graveside services will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Annis Little Butte Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 12, 2020
I sure enjoyed working with Kay at the Rexburg Temple. He was so dependable with his assignments at the recommend desk and always willing to work an extra shift whenever there was a need. His friendly and kind nature blessed many lives.
Garth Flamm
Friend
July 12, 2020
Your dad was such a tender man. His kind and gentle way of serving people will truly be missed. I am sure our friendship here will continue on the other side. He and Ralph were probably having a great gospel discussion. My love and prayers are with your family. Love Carol Thompson
Carol Thompson
Friend
July 12, 2020
As I sit here pondering about life I can't help but reflect on my many experiences with Kay. The many hikes and trips and ball games. Several beautiful hiking trips in the Tetons and a whole winter of hiking the area in Queen Valley and I can sure remember sitting thru more than a few football games at Viking Stadium with Kay, sometimes in freezing cold and sometimes in a rainstorm and even on a few beautiful sunny Saturdays.
And there were the many trips to Canada and other places on the bikes that he was so famous for. He was responsible for getting me to take up bike riding. The years I didn't make it to Canada with him he would bring me back a few Canadian coins for my coin collection. And don't
forget meeting up with him a few times in his beloved Europe. Also, what I can I say about our trips to gather
fire wood back in the good ole days. I still cherish the many rides we would take on Saturday Morning just to check out the scenery or maybe it was the Elk with his bugle. And the many many hours spent at church together. And the help he provided to my wife Anna on adjusting to life in the West part of this country.

Yes, Kay and Dawn helped us to have a better experience here on earth.
Blessings.

Steve & Anna Lewis
Steven Lewis
Friend
July 11, 2020
Kay Beck was a man of integrity and accomplishment. He was a strong community servant. Rexburg and Madison County are better places because of his long tenure of selfless devotion to this area. He also served the Latter-day Saint Church as a bishop and in many of positions of influence. Very few people leave such a legacy to their communities. I know his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren must be very proud and honored to know that his greatness is within them. It is comforting to know that he is now reunited with his beautiful wife Dawn and they are embarked on another amazing journey together.
John Ivers
Friend
July 11, 2020
Our condolences to the family. Kay and Dawn were back door neighbors when we bought our first home. I watched Kay read the newspaper across the way. We loved both of them and were grateful to associate with them. They raised a great family. They were very active in many things that we admired. The family can surely be proud and grateful for them.
Gordon and Janet Timothy
Friend
July 10, 2020
Enjoyed working with Kay years ago at Valley Bank. God bless you all.
Bobbie Larsen
July 10, 2020
Kay and Dawn were dear friends and neighbors. We enjoyed every opportunity to associate with them. They welcome us when we first moved to Rexburg in 1969 and we continued to enjoy their friendship the rest of their lives. We express our love and condolences to their beloved daughters Dara Kae and Lisa and their families. Their joy was associating with their family, and their daughters were so thoughtful and helpful to them. Love, Farrell and Doratha Young
Farrell and Doratha Young
Neighbor
July 10, 2020
I have great memories of working with Kay at ECIPDA. He had a great way of talking to folks and of listening too. He always wanted to be a contributor in his community. Loved his family.
Dorothy Bowen
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Kay was such a special man...got to know him a lot more once we started spending winters in Queen Valley, Az. He and his wife, Dawn were active in so many community gatherings. They were so fun to go jeeping in the desert with. He was such a kind and caring person.
Brent and Ripplinger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved