As I sit here pondering about life I can't help but reflect on my many experiences with Kay. The many hikes and trips and ball games. Several beautiful hiking trips in the Tetons and a whole winter of hiking the area in Queen Valley and I can sure remember sitting thru more than a few football games at Viking Stadium with Kay, sometimes in freezing cold and sometimes in a rainstorm and even on a few beautiful sunny Saturdays.

And there were the many trips to Canada and other places on the bikes that he was so famous for. He was responsible for getting me to take up bike riding. The years I didn't make it to Canada with him he would bring me back a few Canadian coins for my coin collection. And don't

forget meeting up with him a few times in his beloved Europe. Also, what I can I say about our trips to gather

fire wood back in the good ole days. I still cherish the many rides we would take on Saturday Morning just to check out the scenery or maybe it was the Elk with his bugle. And the many many hours spent at church together. And the help he provided to my wife Anna on adjusting to life in the West part of this country.



Yes, Kay and Dawn helped us to have a better experience here on earth.

Blessings.



Steve & Anna Lewis

Friend