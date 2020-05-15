Kayd Richard Veach, 33 of St. Anthony, formerly of Salmon, passed away at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Kayd was born on February 27, 1987 in Salmon, Idaho to Kyle Ray and Kari Lynn Stephanishen Veach and was raised in salmon where he attended grade school and then at the age of twelve moved to St. Anthony where he attended South Fremont Jr. High and graduated from South Fremont High School.
After graduating he was employed for a while with Wade Lehmann installing irrigation pivots and then went into construction with his dad and brother building custom homes in the victor area.
While growing up in St. Anthony he participated in a community boxing league. He loved hunting and fishing and just about anything that he could do in the outdoors.
Kayd is survived by his father, Kyle Ray Veach and step mom, Sara Paré; two sisters, Destiney Hanson and Kayla Veach; three brothers, Mickey Veach, Jake Veach and Benjamin Veach; uncle, Gary and aunt, Connie; grandmother, Francine Mitchell (his ROCK); grandfather, Joe Stephanishen; grandmother, Dona Veach Smith; two aunts, Larilee and Tanya and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kari Stephanishen; uncle, Shad Veach; aunt, Tina Veach and grandfather, Karl Ray Veach.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date in Salmon where Kayd will be buried beside his mother. There will also be a celebration of life later in St. Anthony. Both of these gatherings will be announced by the family on Face Book. Arrangements were handled by Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date in Salmon where Kayd will be buried beside his mother. There will also be a celebration of life later in St. Anthony. Both of these gatherings will be announced by the family on Face Book. Arrangements were handled by Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 15, 2020.