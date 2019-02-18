Our faithful, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Keith Leonard Parkinson, 91, of Plano Idaho passed away at his home Thursday, February, 14, 2019.



Keith was born February 28, 1927 in Plano Idaho, one of 9 children born to James Ezra & Elizabeth Arvilla Orr Parkinson. He grew up in a farming family, taking on many responsibilities of a farmer at an early age. He remembers his dad handing him the shovel at the age of 12.



He walked about a mile each day rain, snow or shine to attend Edmonds school. At the age of 16 he took over total responsibility of the family farm. He also worked in the Peterson potato processing warehouse in the winters at this time and continued to do so for many years.



He was sealed to his sweetheart Darlene Johnson of Hibbard, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on November 16, 1949. Together they settled in the Plano area, farmed and raised 4 children – Linda, Dennis, William (Bill) and Loretta.



Even with all the ups and downs, farming was his passion, and he also raised cattle in the Teton Basin during the summers. He was lucky to do what he loved for his lifelong work. Even after retirement from the farm he still eagerly farmed his garden spot at the house.



His companion of 51 years passed away suddenly on November 29,2000, while traveling to visit their daughter in Portland Oregon. This loss was a very difficult time for him.



He met and married Theda JoAnn Cromwell of Swan Valley, on February 23, 2002. She remained his very devoted & loving companion until his death.



As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he held various callings, including Sunday School President, Records Clerk, High Priest Presidency to name a few. He loved the friendships, and the sense of community that this brought.



Keith is survived by His loving wife of 17 years, JoAnn; sons, Dennis Parkinson of Phoenix, Arizona; Bill (Donna) Parkinson of Blackfoot; daughter Loretta (Joel) Jorgensen of Portland, Oregon; son-in-law Blair Park of Idaho Falls; a brother Ronald (Shareen) Parkinson, of Plano; a sister Ellen (Paul) Romrell of St.Anthony; plus 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by step children David Cromwell of Swan Valley; Kathy LeAnn (Jay) Frase of Covington, Washington; 2 step grandchildren, and 1 great step grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra & Arvilla Parkinson, his loving wife, Darlene, daughter Linda Park, granddaughter Leah Park, grandson in-law Alan Keele, and 6 siblings, Detzel, Martell, Leola, Max, Lula, and Clinton.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23rd at the Plano Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Plano Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice for their good care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rexburg Crisis Center.