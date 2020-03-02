|
Keith Maxwell Averett, 83, of Rigby, died February 26, 2020, in Logan, Utah of natural causes. He was born September 15, 1936, in Casper, Wyoming to Ivan and Emmabelle Maurey Averett. He grew up and attended schools in Lovell, Wyoming.
In 1954, at age seventeen, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1959.
After returning home, Keith attended Ricks College and then Utah State where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Engineering and also obtained a teaching certificate in Industrial Arts and Drafting.
He married Leslie Hawthorne on February 1, 1986, in Rexburg. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 21, 1989.
Keith was a teacher and taught at several different schools, finishing his career at North Fremont High School in Ashton. He retired from teaching in 1999, and in 2000, he and Leslie moved to Salmon where he went to work for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. He worked for nine years there as a Forest Protection Officer. In 2016, he retired again, and they moved to Parker, Idaho where they resided until moving to Rigby a few months prior to his passing.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities but especially loved his time in Scouting. He also enjoyed serving as the High Priest Group Leader in the Parker 2nd Ward.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, target shooting, working in his yard, and woodworking. He built two homes for his family over the course of his life. He loved his family, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him a great deal of happiness.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie; children, Holly, Kaleene (Keith), Brittany (Ryan), Ivan (Lori), Larry (Marilyn), Daniel (Angela), James, Brad (Lynell), Corey (Marina), Lance, Zane (Stephanie), Joshua (Geanina), Ty (Shandra); sisters: Vicky Jean, Dorothy, and Elda Mae; a brother, Ed; 45 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren with five more great-grandchildren on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Althea; a daughter, Shelly; a son-in-law, Bruce; and several beloved grandsons and granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Parker Chapel, 132 N. Center Street, with Bishop Doug James officiating. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services.
Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
