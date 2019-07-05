|
|
Kenneth D. Huskinson, 64, formerly of Rexburg, ID passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home. Born April 15, 1955 in Rexburg, ID to the late Ralph Huskinson and Barbara Hays Huskinson, he was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed farming, skiing, and traveling. Survivors include his wife, Cathryn Huskinson; five sons, Nicholas Huskinson (Kendra), Kenneth Huskinson, Casey Coffey (Cheyenne), Scott Huskinson, and Sean Huskinson; three daughters, Starcie Burkett (Matt), Randi Hill (Jeremy), and Elizabeth Roley (Gareth); one brother, Randy Huskinson (Julie); two sisters, Pam Neville (Scott), Teresa Wynne (Steve); his step-mother, Joyce Huskinson; and sixteen grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Huskinson. A private family service will be held at a later date. Spurlin Funeral Home, Stanford is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on July 5, 2019