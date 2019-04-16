Kenneth Kendal Firth, of Burton, 68 years old passed away on March 18 in his home of natural causes. Kenneth was born on April 21, 1950 in Rexburg to William Kendal Firth and Nina Mae Bowen Firth. He was the fourth child of four.



Kenneth graduated from Madison High School and not long after Married Kathryn Howe of Rexburg Id. They had 3 children together, Brandon, Anedru, and Angie.



Kenneth loved his siblings, Children, and grandchildren. He was always eager to call and check up on their lives and daily activities. Many visits were made to see his grand children's events and activities.



Kenneth spent the better part of his life working on his family's farm. He loved to be outside in nature. Skiing, Visiting with friends or family, picnicking and swimming at Heise, or working the farm.



Kenneth is survived by his children Brandon (Jessica) Firth of Midway Utah, Anedru (Juri) Firth of El Cerrito California, and Angie (Leonard) Mechling of Meridian Idaho, as well as his grandchildren Taylor Marie (John) Whalen of Logan Ut, Gavin Felix Firth of Midway Ut, Trandon Mechling of Meridian Idaho, and Lea Firth of El Cerrito California. He is survived by his siblings Jeanene (Brent) Hensley, of Rexburg Idaho, Lamont Firth, of Idaho Falls Idaho, and Earlene (Kent) Mickelsen of Idaho Falls Idaho.



He is preceded in Death by his parents William and Nina Firth.



Funeral Services will be held at Flamm Funeral Home, in Rexburg on Saturday the 20th of April at 11:00. The family will receive from friends from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. at the funeral prior to services. Interment will be at the Sutton Cemetery following the services. Condolences may be sent to www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary