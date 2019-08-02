|
Kenneth Ralph Stephens, 66, of Ashton, died July 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Kenny was born October 31, 1952, at Warm River, Idaho, to Len and Mertie Stephens. He attended elementary school in Ashton, and graduated from North Fremont High School.
He was a hard worker. He logged from a very early age and enjoyed working in the timber. He was a heavy equipment operator all of his life.
He was a life-long resident of Ashton, Idaho. He worked in Antarctica for several seasons and loved being on the ice.
He loved his family and friends dearly. He will be truly missed.
He is survived by two sons, Heath and Tyler; a daughter, Heather; 12 loving grandchildren; brothers, Mike and Sam; and sisters, Sherry and Dana.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammi; father, Len; mother, Mertie; brother, Terry; and sisters, Pam and Diane.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 2, 2019