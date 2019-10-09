|
Kenny Leo Beddes, age 77, of Idaho Falls, formerly of Rigby, passed away at Good Samaritan of Idaho Falls, Monday, October 7, 2019. Heaven got a lot wittier, and we lost the life of the party.
Kenny was born August 28, 1942, in Saint Anthony, Idaho, a son to Glen David Beddes and Leola May Worrell Beddes. He was raised in Parker and St. Anthony, Idaho. He went to grade school in Parker.
At a very early age, he was quite a prankster, and he only got funnier with age. He had an infectious sense of humor. He graduated from St. Anthony, and attended Ricks College until he decided he couldn't teach them anything, so he quit and joined the National Guard.
After high school, on November 8th, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Jackie Ritzhaupt. He was sealed to her in 1965. They had Debi, and, two years after they were married, Jackie passed away. In 1967, he married JoAnn McMinn, and they had daughters, Lexi and Dana. They later divorced.
His hobbies included boxing, managing a band, and helping on the family farm. He was a hard worker. He loved working with the horses, and riding all over Parker. He was very talented and creative. If he had an idea, he could build it. He enjoyed working with wood. He worked at The Saw Mill, T-Span Building, and started his own business Beddes Construction.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints. In 1981, he met and married Annie. They were later sealed in the temple. Marrying her gave him 6 more kids. He was so happy. His family continued to grow from there. He never separated his kids in steps or sides. He loved them all as is own.
They made their home in St. Anthony until 1992 where he built his dream home in Rigby. He loved taking care of his beautiful home, yard and garden. He was creative and shared his talents. When he became sick, he had to retire from his construction.
Using his Harley, he was still able to take care of his home, yard and Annie. He never complained nor lost his sense of humor. He spent the past two and a half years in Good Samaritan where he added to his family. He lit that place up with his sense of humor. We thank them for loving him. On October 7th, we lost the life of the Party!!
He is survived by his wife Ann of Idaho Falls, six daughters; Debi (John) Waddell of St. Anthony, Lexi (Dave) Berdrow of Leadore, Idaho, Dana (David) Miller of Rigby, Vicky Sauer of Idaho Falls, Lorrie (Bill) Distefano, of Provo, Utah; Terri (Kay) Shelton of Idaho Falls, three sons: Ricky (Sylvia) Hansen of Salt Lake City, Utah; Kim (Nancy) Hansen of Rigby and Kirk (Tennie) Hansen of Idaho Falls, 39 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers and a son-in-law, Roger Sauer, and a grandson, Dalin Waddell.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints LaBelle 1st Ward building, 4223 East 528 North, Rigby, Idaho 83442.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442 and again on Friday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Oct. 9, 2019