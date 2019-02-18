Kevin Daw, 66 of Wilford, passed away February 15, 2019 at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.



Kevin was born November 22, 1952 in Ashton Idaho to Dean C. Daw and Erlamond Hathaway. He joined a brother Ace Dean Daw who was eight years old. His parents were farming in the Wilford area with Dean's father Clarence Daw. When he was around 6 or so they moved to Lynnwood, Washington. After a couple of years they moved back to the family farm in Wilford and continued farming.



Kevin spent lots of time batting rocks and later playing baseball from peewee until American Legion and later high school. He was dedicated so much that he put together the St. Anthony Merchant team playing men's softball until the league program was dissolved.



He enjoyed sports in school, he played football, where he was a main quarterback for the SFHS Cougars from 1969-1971. He played basketball, and in the spring he threw shot and discus for track. His senior year he received the Ralph Harding Award for being the Outstanding Athlete and the best academics. While attending the district basketball in Idaho Falls, he met Karen Archibald. They continued their friendship through out high school. He attended Rick College the fall of 1971-1972. He and Karen were married on January 24, 1973. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple on March 2, 1974. They were blessed with four daughters, Kristi Ann, Kena Lynn, Kelli Jo, and Kimberly. They were the best daughters he could ask for. He taught them how to work along side of him. He always said that he would match his girls against any boys anytime working on the farm. The whole family worked and played together side by side.



He was active in Scouting, earning his Eagle Award. He served for many years helping his dad and brother with teaching younger scouts to get their merit badges for swimming. Later he was the merit badge councilor for the stake.



He is survived by his wife Karen; children, Kristi Bratt (Mike); Kena Ricks (Craig); Kim Ashcraft (Travis) all of St. Anthony, Idaho in the Wilford area; and Kelli Stewart (Daniel) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one step-grandson.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wilford Church, 215 North 2400 East. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. both at the church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary