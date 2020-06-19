Kevin Lee Fausett, 63 of St. Anthony, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born the second child of Swede and Betty Fausett on 15 October 1956. Kevin was a lifelong resident of St. Anthony Idaho.
His childhood was spent outside, filled with baseball, fishing, hunting and mischief only a boy raised in a small town would understand. Childhood friends became lifelong friends.
After high school, Kevin served as a member of the Fremont County Sherriff's office. He also became a member of the Fremont County Search and Rescue, and the St. Anthony EMS, serving alongside of his father Swede and older brother, Steve.
Kevin met and married Lorele Lindsay in St. Anthony, together they raised Kim, Kody, and Kaylan. They later divorced.
Kevin later met and married Heather Ward. Through this union, came Jordan and Jacey. They were later divorced.
Kevin worked several jobs starting at Scotty's IGA and Blairs service station while in High School. Later continuing at the Fremont County Sherriff's Office. Trost Feed and Seed Truck driving, Schuldies Dairy, Simplot, and Shupe Flying Service. Finally, taking a medical retirement from the Fremont County Island Park Landfill.
Kevin was always okay with being somewhat of a Loner, but he did not shy away from crowds, and made friends easily. He was loyal to friends and family, even though he may have had trouble conveying those feelings. We will miss him!
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Swede and Betty, brother Steve, nephew Bryce Fausett and niece Alisha Coltrin.
Kevin is survived by his children, Kim (Chad) Braswell, Kody (Christina) Lindsay Fausett, Kaylan (Elizabeth) Fausett, Jordan (Dakota) Grende, and Jacey Fausett, and 13 grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law DeAnn Fausett, brother David (April) Fausett, and sisters Linda (Robert) Nay, and Lisa Fausett.
As per Kevin's wishes, there will be no funeral services, however a celebration of life will be held for family and friends at the Star Bar in St. Anthony on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 5pm.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Arrangements were through Bert flamm Mortuary in St. Anthony.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.