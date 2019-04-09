Laida Hudson Papenfuss, 82 of Newdale, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on April 6, 2019.



Laida was born in St. Ignatius, Montana on November 30, 1936 to Floyd Edgar Hudson and Naida Pierce Hudson. She grew up in Herron and Noxon then her family finally settled back in St. Ignatius. Starting in the 8th grade, she worked at the local theater first as a candy girl, then as an usher, and finally a ticket-taker. Later on in high school, she worked as a telephone operator.



She married her eternal companion, Kenneth Max Papenfuss, soon after high school graduation on June 8, 1955 in the Cardston, Alberta LDS Temple. She followed Kenneth to various teaching assignments in Montana, New Zealand, Ricks College, and finally China where she also taught English. She was a Registered Nurse, but realized that her happiest role was in the home taking care of her family. She did, however, love working in potato harvest for the Thomason Family in Burton every year – it was her annual vacation. She also had a motorcycle that she loved riding, and even took long road trips with her boys.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings and had a firm testimony of the Gospel and her Savior and loved studying the scriptures. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.



She is survived by her children, Kenneth Jr. (Trish) of San Francisco, California; Kathleen of Newdale, Idaho; Kurt (Lisa) of Rexburg, Idaho; Keith (Rebecca) of West Jordan, Utah; Karen (Rick) Hilder of Shoshoni, Wyoming; Kim (Frej) Copley of Teton, Idaho, and son-in-law Ty Whitman; 25 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; siblings Caroline Dreher, Valiera (Bob) James, and Elna Winstead. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three brothers.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 11 a.m. in the Newdale LDS Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 on Tuesday, April 9 and from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. before services both at the church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.



A special thank you to her sister, Elna Winstead, for her excellent, loving care of Mom in her final days on Earth. Thank you also to Homestead Hospice for their compassionate care. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 9, 2019