1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers LaRee Dawson Summers Winn, 95, passed away March 21, 2019 at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born January 13, 1924 in Rexburg, Idaho to William Edward Dawson and Effie Smith Dawson. She was the seventh of eight children. She was a completely devoted mother, wife, nurturer and friend. She was known for her wisdom, counsel, compassion and feistiness. LaRee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her testimony of Christ echoed in everything she did.



LaRee grew up in Rexburg, and when she was 16 years old, married Roy John Summers in the Salt Lake City Temple. She completed high school by later taking the GED. They lived on the Rexburg bench and farmed with Roy's father, Harvey Summers. They labored together through their first years of marriage without running water and with a simple cook stove. They converted a two room farm house into their home. Their life was a wonderful one centered around family, farm and hard work. They had four children, Gary, Bud, Sherry and Kim. They always had a large garden and LaRee preserved everything she could for winter. She loved cooking and feeding her children. She also cooked for the many hired men who lived with them during the farming months. There were always three home cooked meals a day, every day. They were an active family and in their spare time enjoyed skiing at Bear Gulch in the winter and fishing and waterskiing in the summer.



LaRee enjoyed a bowling league, the ESA Sorority, and volunteering at Madison Memorial Hospital. She loved music, especially the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and The Lawrence Welk Show.



After 25 years of marriage, Roy and LaRee divorced and LaRee moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Not one to be idle, she earned her nursing degree and enjoyed working for a doctor and volunteering at Primary Children's Hospital and the VA Hospital. LaRee later returned to Rexburg to be closer to her children and grandchildren.



She married Harold "Jay" Winn in January, 1982. LaRee and Jay had a full life together. Their first priority was being in Rexburg around family. Their home was the "go to" place and her grandchildren to be nurtured. LaRee and Jay also travelled and and especially loved spending their winter months in their motor home at Flaming Gorge, Lake Powell and Death Valley. Jay passed away in March 1999.



LaRee enjoyed serving in the Church as a visiting teacher, working in the library, and the Idaho Falls Temple laundry. Her last calling was that of compassionate service.



LaRee's children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. The farm always remained in LaRee's heart and last October, she enjoyed a ride with her son, Kim, watching the progress of potato harvest.



LaRee is survived by her children, Gary (Shannon) Summers, Bud Summers, Sherry (Gerry) Daniel, and Kim Summers as well as her 15 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren and 9 great, great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 am at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 312 E 2nd North, in Rexburg, Idaho. The viewing will be at the Flamm Funeral Home Friday, March 29th from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. The viewing prior to the funeral will be Saturday from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at the Rexburg North Stake Center. Interment will be at the Sugar City Cemetery.



Our family wants to thank the Homestead for their loving kindness to our mother and grandmother during her time there.



