Larry Carter Shuldberg
1941 - 2020
Larry Carter Shuldberg, 79, of Rexburg, Idaho, returned to his Heavenly home with honor on November 28, 2020.

He was born November 3, 1941, in Preston, Idaho, to Karl H. and Eudora Carter Shuldberg. He graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1960 and attended Weber State College in Utah before serving a 2 ½ year mission in Sweden.

He married Julie Ann Baker Shuldberg in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1965. They later moved to Richfield, Utah, where he worked for Pearson's Auto and Trailer Sales. He loved meeting and working with people.

In 1973 they moved their family back to Rigby and along with Arlo Fillmore started Shure Motors Truck Sales. After that was sold, he helped his father-in-law install floor coverings and learned the trade, which lead to he and Dennis Baker opening D & L Carpets in Rigby, Idaho, for over 30 years. They worked hard but did not forget to have fun along the way.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in The Seventy doing missionary work, as well as many years working with the young men, and later serving as bishop of the Rigby 3rd Ward. He loved his church service and those who served alongside him. He could often be found playing basketball in the gym with the youth between his appointments.

He will be missed for his fun and teasing sense of humor, his engulfing hugs and for the pride he always took in his grandchildren - he was their biggest fan. He loved to attend big family gatherings and rarely missed funerals, weddings, and virtually any family event, he enjoyed celebrating others. He was noted as one to always have candy in his pockets and would share them with the children at church much to the dismay of their mothers.

He is survived by his wife Julie Ann Shuldberg; his children Brian (Alison) Shuldberg of Salem, Oregon; Janae (Todd) Peterson of Boise, Idaho; Shon (Holly) Shuldberg of Ashton, Idaho; Jeffery (Claudia) Shuldberg of San Diego, California. They have been blessed with 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his son Kim Larry Shuldberg and his parents.

Services are to be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). There will be a brief graveside service on December 3rd 2020 at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the Burton Cemetery.

Due to current Covid restrictions there will be no visitation. In-person funeral services will be for immediate family only.

Join us for a virtual service at "http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/embed_viewer/41698" target="_blank">View Funeral Webcast. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Julie, we are so sorry to see life long friends go. We hope that you and your family will find comfort in knowing that he lived his life to the fullest. May God bless you and your family!
Vern and Cherilyn Muir
Friend
December 1, 2020
Julie, my love goes out to you and your family. Larry was a good man, always enjoyed visiting with him. Bonnie
Bonnie Helsing
Friend
December 1, 2020
Julie, I'm sorry to see your friend and sweetheart has passed on. Hopefully many loving memories will be with you to keep you company.
JoAnn Kinghorn Randall
Friend
November 30, 2020
We will miss you Uncle Larry.Love Trevor,Cathy and Family.
Trevor Baker
Family
November 30, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your wonderful family during this time. Wish you nothing but comfort and strength. Please know that Merrill and I our keeping you in our prayers and thoughts."
Love Merrill and Linda Sharp
Merrill and Linda Sharp
Family
November 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I still have vivid memories of being in your home. I loved your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Camille Madsen Elkington
Friend
November 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of Larry's passing. May the Lord bless your family in your time of need.
Jan Grover
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Larry was a good man. I was his Sunday School President when he was the Bishop of the Rigby 3rd Ward. He was an awesome Bishop and cared about the people of his Ward very much. I am so sorry to hear of your loss Julie and Family. You are in my prayers. Take care.
Kevin Klingler
Friend
November 30, 2020
I am sad to see that your sweetheart is gone for now. I loved getting to know both of you at the temple. May God bless you and bring you peace. Love Carol Thompson
Carol Thompson
Friend
