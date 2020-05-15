Larry E. Burns passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 of natural causes. He was born to Lawrence and Velma Burns on December 8, 1928 in Archer, ID. He was the oldest of 4 children, three boys and one girl. He grew up in the Rexburg area and graduated from Madison High School where he played basketball, baseball and football. He then married Joyce Laree McCulloch in April of 1950. They were blessed with three children. In 1987, Joyce passed away from cancer. Larry then met and married Sue Bresee in December of 1988 and became the loving stepfather of Sue's six children.



He spent his summers farming in Felt, ID until he was 70 years old. He also spent his winters working at Vern and Ferrell's on main street in Rexburg. He always made sure he looked his best. In his free time he loved to ski, golf and watch his kids play school sports.



He was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as a counselor in a bishopric, as a stake high councilman and as a bishop at Ricks College. Larry was always willing to help out wherever needed. Whether it was moving furniture, taking kids to Scout camp and girls camp, or greeting everyone on Sunday morning with a warm welcome and smile. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, friend and neighbor and will be greatly missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Velma, his brothers Randy and Bob and his wife Joyce.



He is survived by his wife Sue, his children, Shellie Bowen Woolstenhulme of St. Anthony, ID, Todd (Pam) Burns of Nampa, ID, Brian (Sheryl) Burns of Boise, ID, Scott (Gwen) Bresee of Kansas City, MO, Todd (Kim) Bresee of Mansfield, TX, Jeff (Amy) Bresee of Mansfield TX, Jennifer Bresee of Rexburg, Stacey (Justin) Hill-Perez of Boise, ID and Stephanie (Tim) Hunsaker of Las Vegas, NV and 40 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda (Don) Wadley of Pleasant Grove, Utah.



The family will hold a private service on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

