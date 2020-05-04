Larry Evans Bell, 86 passed away April 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Assisted Living from heart failure. He was born October 3, 1933, to Alfred Bell and Myrtle Evans Bell, in Rexburg Idaho. He grew up in Rexburg near the fairgrounds and had many great memories and childhood friends.



He married Carla Simmons in 1950. They had four children Gerri, Joni, Jana and Kim. Following their divorce in 1958, Larry received custody of his children. He met his sweetheart and lifelong love Betty Squires Robertson in 1959. She had four children: Terrell, Rex, Michelle and Bart. They were married in August, 1959. The next year they had Lisa.



They made their home in Idaho Falls, starting in a two-bedroom home on Irving with nine kids, then built their dream home on Ada where they lived for 44 years. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS temple in 1965. They raised their children together as one family.



Larry and Betty loved traveling through 43 states; wintering in Yuma, Arizona, for 30 years, making dear friends.



Larry had a love for the outdoors, hunting and target shooting at age seven. He became a gunsmith, rebuilding guns and making muskets and leathers for rendezvous. He taught all his kids and later his grandkids respect for hunting, letting nothing go to waste. He loved fishing, boating, hiking and camping. He loved the back roads, stopping often to drop a fishing line. He loved yard work and had a garden which was the talk of the neighborhood. He was a true neighbor, doing many acts of service. In his early 40's, he earned his pilot's license, owning three planes and enjoyed the freedom of seeing his world from the sky.



Larry worked servicing slot machines and jukeboxes in saloons and speakeasies throughout Idaho and Montana. He then got a job throwing glass-bottled soda pop in wooden crates, working his way to equipment manager at Old Faithful Beverage Company for 35 years. He was known as the "Pepsi Man." In later years, he became a finishing carpenter.



Many scouts earned their merit badges through "Mr. Bell." He was a devoted member of the LDS Church, serving in two bishoprics as counselor, ward clerk, stake clerk, and a loving home teacher, rarely missing the chance to have a friendly conversation with people of any age. He loved people.



After Betty passed away, in 2005, he married his friend and classmate Joan Woolley Brunson December, 2006. They made their home in Rexburg and Rigby and made many new fun and family memories watching fireworks at their home near Rigby Lake, visiting family in Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Utah. Whatever they did, they did together.



He is survived by his wife Joan Woolley Brunson Bell of Rigby; brother Frank (Barbara) Bell of Rexburg; children: Terrell (Rita) Robertson, Rex (Carolyn) Robertson, Michelle (George) Price, Bart (J'lene) Robertson, Jana (Ken) Knoch all of Idaho Falls; Joni (Tom) Despain of Alabama, Larry Kim (Barbara) Bell of Utah and Lisa Bell (Alan Farnsworth) of Pocatello; 37 grandkids, 67 great-grandkids, and 2 great-great grandkids; his loving family through Joan: Robert (Debbie) Brunson of Utah, Cindy (Dave) Pinnock of Oregon, and Mick (Amy) Brunson of Boise, Idaho; and their many grandkids and great-grandkids that he loved as his own.



He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Bell; daughter Gerri Albright; grandson Scott Despain; and great-grandson Camden Taylor; brother Wallace Bell; and sister Arlene Bair; and by his parents Alfred and Myrtle Bell.



The family expresses their deep appreciation to the loving and caring staff at Good Samaritan, especially, Mack, Travis, Dana, Donna, Max, Connie and Tina; the medical and social services staff at EIRMC especially, Burke; James Brown, CNP, Dr. Lassiter and Dr. Siktel for their kindness and excellent care; Roger Erickson and Mark Hoopes have taken care of Larry and Joan in too many ways to mention.



Due to the current medical circumstances, private funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg with Bishop Ken Knoch officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Sugar City Cemetery.

