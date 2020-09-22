Larry Hossner, former resident of Ashton, Id, passed on to his heavenly reward Friday, September 18, 2020, in Boise, Idaho, after a lingering illness.
Larry was delivered into this world by Dr. E.L. Hargis in a three-room log house in Greentimber, Idaho on July 25, 1938, the first of six children born to Earl and Yoland Hossner. He is survived by his five siblings: Lynn, Fred, Janet, Karl, and Diane.
Larry was raised on a farm across the road from a two-room school in which his mother taught prior to her marriage to Earl. Larry attended school through the sixth grade in Greentimber. Larry was often jokingly referred to as the valedictorian of the Greentimber graduating class of 1950 partly because he was the only student in his class at the time of graduation.
After graduating from North Fremont High School, Larry attended Idaho State University for one year. Larry took a rest from school and he and his brother Lynn, traveled across the United States, as what their father called "bundle stiffs", shaking salt out of cow hides in Lincoln, Nebraska, harvesting corn in South Dakota, and picking up odd jobs in Atlanta Georgia, Jacksonville Florida and back home through New Orleans. After returning home, and sorting potatoes for a month, both of the wayfaring strangers enrolled at the University of Idaho where Larry obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and met his future wife, Linda Croy of Hope, Idaho who also is a graduate of the University of Idaho.
Larry and Linda were married in 1962 and moved to Des Moines, Iowa and Winnona, Minnesota. The couple had three children, Bryan, Camille "Cammy", and Heidi. Larry worked as a cattle buyer for Swift and Company, and Needham Packing Company until 1972 when the family moved back to Ashton and Larry started farming with his father and Linda began teaching school. The economic downturn in the 1980's was incentive for Larry to give up farming and teach school at the Youth Training Center and Rigby High school. After a time, Larry and Linda moved to Lewiston for ten years to be with their son, Bryan. Then in 2010 they moved to Sisters, Oregon to be close to their daughter, Heidi. Larry would go to Ashton in the summers to help at Squirrel Creek Elk Ranch where he enjoyed working and visiting with the guests. After six years, Larry and Linda moved to Boise where their daughter, Cammy, and her children live.
Larry enjoyed the livestock industry and visiting with family and friends. He was a connoisseur of life and was generous with his time and talent to a fault. During his farming days, Larry operated the Ranch House Café in Warm River where he enjoyed the camaraderie of meeting new friends, the weekend dancing and in general relaxing after a week of farming. He was a great father and grandfather and loved by everyone he met. Larry will be truly missed. Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, his three children, eight grandchildren, his five siblings and nieces and nephews.
Grave side services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery, with Pastor Desi Larson of the Ashton Community United Methodist Church officiating. A picnic for family and friends will be held immediately after at the City Park pavilion.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.