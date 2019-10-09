|
Larry Wallace Grover, our loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away Friday October 4, 2019. He was 70 years of age.
He was born January 14, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at the LDS Hospital to Wallace Leon Grover and Sarah Donna Myler. He was the oldest of 4 children.
Larry grew up in Archer, Idaho where he would earn his Eagle Scout award and graduate from Madison High School in 1967. Larry started to work for Intermountain Chevrolet in Pocatello, Idaho, and then the Saint Anthony Reform School. In 1970, he joined the family business, Grover Distributors, where he delivered milk to the surrounding areas. His last few years were spent working for Avis.
On August 2, 1968, he married Joyce Sorensen and had 2 children, Candace and Brandon. They later divorced. He then married Vicky Louise Solomon March 25, 1995 where he added 2 step-daughters Jennifer and Brooke.
Larry was an avid horseman, hunter, fisherman and gun collector. He loved the outdoors where he spent a large amount of time with his friends Jim Douglas, Frank Bolinger, Walt Reich, Merle Foot, Bud Hillman and Gary Aldridge hunting, rounding up cows on their favorite horses, and playing a good game of hide and seek with the game warden.
He is survived by his mother Sarah Myler Grover, daughter Candace (Bryce) Dixon, son Brandon Grover, step-daughters Jennifer Stewart and Brooke Fitch; brothers Richard Grover, Scott (Klarissa) Grover, sister Linda (Dick) Orr, and 8 grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his father Wallace Leon Grover and wife Vicky Louise Grover.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Archer, Idaho at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Archer LDS church building and on Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Archer LDS church building. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery, in Archer, under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 9 to Nov. 7, 2019