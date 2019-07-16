Laura Kathleen "Kathy" Huntsman, 76, of Ashton, passed away on July 14, 2019, at her daughter's home in Florence, Montana. She was born March 4, 1943, in Pocatello, Idaho to Loren Lindsay Reay and Pearl Davis Reay. She was raised in Roosevelt, Utah where she also attended school.



She married Verlon J "Butch" Huntsman in 1969. They lived in Ashton, Idaho where they raised three children. She and Verlon owned the Ashton Café for about 10 years. She then went to work for Valley Bank in Ashton. She continued to work for Key Bank, after they purchased Valley Bank, until her retirement. She then worked for the city of Ashton for a few years.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also involved in the Ashton Chamber of Commerce and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.



Kathy loved to crochet, knit, and often made projects for her family and friends. She loved spending time in the outdoors, camping, gardening and going for walks.



She is survived by her children, JoDee Huntsman of Tuscon, Arizon, Wendy Geyer of Florence, Montana, Shealin Tjaden of Warren, Michigan; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Regina Walker.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, at the Ashton LDS Stake center, 516 North 2nd Street, with Bishop James Jorgensen of the Ashton 2nd Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton, and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on July 16, 2019