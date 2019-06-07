

Laurie Jean Bybee Rumsey, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, with her family around her. She was born August 5, 1950, to Bert Lloyd Bybee and Shirley Jean Machen Bybee spending her early childhood in Hamer, Idaho. After moving to Idaho Falls for a few years, the family moved to Carmichael, California. She married Ryan Dean Pulley in 1966, having a son Shad Ryan. They later divorced in 1988 and Laurie subsequently moved to Utah and eventually Pocatello, Idaho, where she met the love of her life, Kurt Gayle Rumsey. They were married May 17, 2014, in Jerome, Idaho eventually moving to Egin.



Laurie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she had many callings including Primary Teacher and Compassionate Service Leader. She loved to oil paint and was an accomplished artist. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to entertain and cook; visitors to her home could always count on her to have a fresh batch of cookies on hand. She enjoyed the outdoors and almost always out fished anyone that went fishing with her. She was well known for her sense of humor and a love of laughter.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Brad and Ron. She leaves behind her husband Kurt, her son Shad (Karen), one brother Jerry and sisters Sandy, Theresa and Pam. Her grandsons Nathan (Amber), Brandon and Justin Pulley and great-grandsons Ryan and Dean Pulley.



Services for Laurie will be held at the Egin Bench Ward Chapel, 1633 East 400 North, St. Anthony, on Monday June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary.