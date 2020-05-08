LeaRae (Konopnicki) Belnap
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LeaRae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeaRae Konopnicki Belnap, age 73, a former resident of Rexburg, passed away peacefully April 30, 2020. At the time, she was living with her oldest child, Chimane, and her family, in Marengo, Ohio.

She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on November 29, 1946, to Albert Konopnicki and Marguarite Gardner with 1 older brother, AlDee. While young, she moved to Clearfield, Utah, where she graduated from high school and then married. During her life, she lived in Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, New York and Ohio. Her parents and brother preceded her in death.

In 1965 she married Kenneth J. Belnap (divorced in 1988), and they had 6 children, who all survive her. Chimane (Allen) Hess, Toni Jackson, Jolene (Rulon) Brown, Chantelle (David) Sandridge, Jonathan (Kimberly) Belnap and Angela (Jon) Robinson will be mourning the loss of a vivacious mother who taught them much about compassion, sticking up for what you believe in and, "If a job is once begun, never leave it 'til it's done…". She has 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

LeaRae was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully and joyfully in many callings. She loved to love on people and her life was a living example of her servant heart. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. Her hands were rarely still as she loved and served her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed teaching piano lessons and serving in her community - PTA, scouts, and 4-H.

Loved ones will celebrate her life at a small graveside memorial in Star Valley, Wyoming, at the Afton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, cards & donations may be sent to the family at PO Box 453, Marengo, OH 43334 or call 801-455-8303.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 7, 2020
We are saddened to hear this news. We had the pleasure of working with Lea (first as HBA, then as ADP) for many, many years. This beautiful picture of Lea captures her perfectly! She was a genuine, kind, and caring person. She was a good friend. We celebrated holidays, birthdays, potlucks (Lea always brought delicious home made food) and spent priceless time together as a work "family".

We send our sincere condolences to the family, whom we know she loved dearly. (She would brag to us about her grand kids!)

May you find peace and closure.

Sariah Henry & Jill Crowell
Sariah Henry
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved