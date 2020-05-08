LeaRae Konopnicki Belnap, age 73, a former resident of Rexburg, passed away peacefully April 30, 2020. At the time, she was living with her oldest child, Chimane, and her family, in Marengo, Ohio.



She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on November 29, 1946, to Albert Konopnicki and Marguarite Gardner with 1 older brother, AlDee. While young, she moved to Clearfield, Utah, where she graduated from high school and then married. During her life, she lived in Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, New York and Ohio. Her parents and brother preceded her in death.



In 1965 she married Kenneth J. Belnap (divorced in 1988), and they had 6 children, who all survive her. Chimane (Allen) Hess, Toni Jackson, Jolene (Rulon) Brown, Chantelle (David) Sandridge, Jonathan (Kimberly) Belnap and Angela (Jon) Robinson will be mourning the loss of a vivacious mother who taught them much about compassion, sticking up for what you believe in and, "If a job is once begun, never leave it 'til it's done…". She has 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



LeaRae was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully and joyfully in many callings. She loved to love on people and her life was a living example of her servant heart. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. Her hands were rarely still as she loved and served her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed teaching piano lessons and serving in her community - PTA, scouts, and 4-H.



Loved ones will celebrate her life at a small graveside memorial in Star Valley, Wyoming, at the Afton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, cards & donations may be sent to the family at PO Box 453, Marengo, OH 43334 or call 801-455-8303.

