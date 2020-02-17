|
|
Clarence Lee Ashley, 74 of St. Anthony, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a long struggle with heart and pulmonary issues. He was surrounded by his wife and children at his bedside his last month of life, while hospitalized. He is so greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Lee was born February 13, 1946, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Dale Clifford and Glendora Fae Card Ashley. His father, Dale, was shot and killed when Lee was 2-years-old. At that time his mother was expecting a baby soon. A brother, Kerry Gale Ashley, came to join Mom and Lee in December 1949. Faye married Shelby Ray Howard, and then the family grew again with the birth of a daughter, Edith Elizabeth Howard, February 13, 1946.
When Lee was about 9 years old, Ray took a job with road construction which resulted in many moves by the family. Lee was always the fun one, joking teasing and driving his family a little crazy at times. Lee excelled in basketball and even more in mischief. He love to hunt and spent many hours hunting with Ray and Gale. He was gifted with the ability to start a conversation with anyone. He made friends easily.
He joined the Marines when he was 17 and ended up in Japan. He loved his time in the service of his country. Lee was married and divorced twice and had 1 son, before he met the love of his life, Susan Johnson. They got married on February 2, 1995. Susie brought 5 daughters and 1 son to their union, and it was the best thing that ever happened to Lee. He was a great father to those children and they were his pride and joy!
Lee followed in Ray's footsteps and worked in road construction for years. He loved being a heavy equipment operator. . . . a big boy with his toys! He also loved to snowmobile and go 4-wheeling with Susie and his friends, He hunted and fished with his children.
He is survived by his wife Susie; 5 daughters: Michelle Johnson, Sandy Rooks, Rowena Fletcher, Jackie Johnson and Yolanda Wilson (Greg) and 1 son Robert Johnson; 2 siblings, Edith Irving and Gale Ashley. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. 1st N., St. Anthony. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Feb. 17 to Mar. 15, 2020