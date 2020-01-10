|
Lela Marler Gordon, age 70, of Thornton, Idaho passed away at her home, Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Lela was born March 4, 1949 in Rigby, Idaho a daughter to George Dewey and Laura Sherburne Marler. She earned a Masters' Degree in Journalism and was a Certified Educator. She married Raymond Eugene Gordon, December 8, 1972 at Manti, Utah. During her married life she lived in Utah, Arizona and Idaho.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bird watching, visiting Yellowstone National Park, going on cruises and gardening.
She is survived by her husband Ray Gordon of Thornton, three daughters Mary Louisa Donovan of Thornton, Naomi Asay of Spring, Texas and Julie Kaye Strickler of Ogden, Utah, five sons; Kevin Eugene Gordon of Ogden, Utah, Robert Allen Gordon of Layton, Utah, Daniel Ray Gordon of Lyman, David Royal Gordon of Vernal, Utah and Jeremiah Andrew Gordon of Vernal, Utah, twenty nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Barbara Turley.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rexburg South Stake Center (1952 West 600 South, Rexburg, Idaho 83440) The family will visit with friends Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442) and on Tuesday at the Rexburg South Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jan. 10, 2020