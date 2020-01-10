Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
For more information about
Lela Gordon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Rexburg South Stake Center
1952 West 600 South
Rexburg, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Rexburg South Stake Center
1952 West 600 South
Rexburg, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lela Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lela (Marler) Gordon


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lela (Marler) Gordon Obituary
Lela Marler Gordon, age 70, of Thornton, Idaho passed away at her home, Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Lela was born March 4, 1949 in Rigby, Idaho a daughter to George Dewey and Laura Sherburne Marler. She earned a Masters' Degree in Journalism and was a Certified Educator. She married Raymond Eugene Gordon, December 8, 1972 at Manti, Utah. During her married life she lived in Utah, Arizona and Idaho.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bird watching, visiting Yellowstone National Park, going on cruises and gardening.

She is survived by her husband Ray Gordon of Thornton, three daughters Mary Louisa Donovan of Thornton, Naomi Asay of Spring, Texas and Julie Kaye Strickler of Ogden, Utah, five sons; Kevin Eugene Gordon of Ogden, Utah, Robert Allen Gordon of Layton, Utah, Daniel Ray Gordon of Lyman, David Royal Gordon of Vernal, Utah and Jeremiah Andrew Gordon of Vernal, Utah, twenty nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Barbara Turley.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rexburg South Stake Center (1952 West 600 South, Rexburg, Idaho 83440) The family will visit with friends Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442) and on Tuesday at the Rexburg South Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eckersell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -