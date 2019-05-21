Leslie Ann Hymas Wright, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at Carriage Cove health care facility on May 17, 2019, following knee surgery.



She was born October 16, 1965, in Rexburg, Idaho to C. Ronald and Carol M. Hymas. She lived her youth in Newdale. She attended Sugar Salem High School where she cheered for the Diggers and also participated on the Drill Team.



She married Kevin C. Wright in June of 1984. They had five beautiful children, Jace Wright, Brooke Harper, Kailen Wright, Konner Wright, and Addison Wright. She loved her children beyond words and was always very proud of them. They were her pride and joy and she was always talking about them.



She graduated from Ricks College, top of her nursing class, in 1994. She loved to ride her Harley Davidson motorcycle with all her riding friends. She enjoyed the outdoors and was always taking pictures of the amazing scenery on her bike rides. She loved butterflies and the color pink, they always made her smile. She enjoyed crafts and always made the cutest things. Her home was always beautiful. She loved being a grandma and loved her grandchildren with all her heart.



She was preceded in death by her brother Brian Hymas and niece Ashley Hillman.



She is survived by her children, Jace Wright, Brooke Harper, Kailen and Brooklyn Wright, Konner and Kirsten Wright, Addison Wright; her parents, Ronald and Carol Hymas; siblings, Jana (Randy) Hillman, Ronda (Brett) Leavitt, Jay (Jamie) Hymas, Jennifer Hymas, Mitch (Mendi Bradley) Hymas, Summer (Kade) Yancey; and six grandchildren. She will be forever missed by all. She was an amazing mother, had a heart of gold, and loved with all she had. We will forever love you mom.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the Newdale LDS Chapel, 350 Church Street, Newdale, Idaho. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary