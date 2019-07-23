Leslie Duaine "Les" Barney, age 57,of St. Anthony ID, passed away Friday July 19th 2019, at Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City Utah.



Leslie was born May 30, 1962 in Prescott, Arizona , to Earl and Eula Barney. As a child he lived in a California and Arizona also New Mexico.



While moving from place to place Leslie met Laurie Caliguire and after many years of friendship they began dating. Shortly after Laurie's 18th birthday they married on December December 11, 1982.



Leslie and Laurie started a family in Chino Valley AZ where they had their first child Stephen Duaine Barney January 1984. The next year they had their 2nd child Stephanie Ann Barney Feburary 1985. In 1991they moved to Chester ID where they lived until 2002 when they moved to St. Anthony ID. In September 2009 Leslie and Laurie brought two of Laurie's nephews, Christopher Oliver and Damion Reyes from AZ to be a part of the Barney family.



Leslie had a passion for cooking. He worked at Ironhorse Restraunt in Chino Valley AZ, as a cook and manager before moving to Idaho. Leslie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Leslie was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Eula Barney, brothers Marvin Barney and Royal Barney. He is survived by his wife Laurie Barney, Son Stephen (Marrissa Beagley) Barney of St. Anthony ID, Daughter Stephanie (Jake) McEntire of Rigby ID, nephews Christopher (Marisol) Oliver of Rigby ID and Damion Reyes of St. Anthony, 5 grandkids Kabrey, Kiley, Kennedy, Kaycen and Gunner and grand nieces Calliope and Jailyn and grand nephew Chiron. He is also survived by his brother Keith Barney of Chester and his sister Colleen Audis of St. Anthony.



Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. 1st N., St. Anthony. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery.



The family suggests that memorials and donations, be send to Bert Flamm Mortuary, P.O. Box 85, St. Anthony, ID 83445. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on July 23, 2019