Lila S Lawrence, 91, passed away Monday evening, June 29, at her home in Rexburg surrounded by her family.
She was born June 18, 1929, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Ezra Spori Stucki and Erma Cook Stucki. She was the youngest of 4 children, 2 brothers and a sister. In her early years, the family spent the winters in Rexburg and summers in Paris, Idaho, on her Father's ranch.
She graduated from Madison High School and Ricks College. She married H. Weston Lawrence August 12, 1949 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they had 6 children. She was devoted to her sweetheart and her children and grandchildren.
She was an accomplished seamstress and adept at various crafting hobbies, including crocheting and needlework. She loved gardening and canning.
She loved singing and performed with the Cantabile singers, a local singing group for many years. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and also enjoyed participating in a book club. She was an officer in the Rexburg Civic Club and participated in many community service projects.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many ward and stake callings. She also loved family history and the Temple and served as a temple worker in the Rexburg Temple.
In addition to her full-time job of raising 6 children, she also did bookkeeping for the KRXK Radio Station and was a billing specialist for the Rexburg Medical Center and Ricks College Student Health Center.
Lila is survived by her husband and 5 children: J'lene Schick (Dean), Kerry Lawrence (Bonnie), Kathryn Nielson (David), Lisa Lawrence, Jean Shippen (Trent), 23 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Anna; brothers Lund and John; her daughter Linda Martin; and grandson Kenton Martin.
Funeral services will be held in the Rexburg Idaho Stake Center (845 West 7th South) on Thursday July 2nd at 11 a.m. A viewing prior to the service will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Condolences may be sent online via, www.flammfh.com
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are requesting precautionary measures, including safe social distancing and the use of hand sanitizers and facial coverings. For those unable to join us, these services will be available to view by Zoom. https://byui.zoom.us./j/98686707443