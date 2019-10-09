|
|
Lillian Severe Rydalch, 85, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019, on her family farm surrounded by loved ones.
She was born November 19, 1933, to Ida Myrtle Hunter Severe and Lyman Carlos Severe. Lillian was the youngest of 15 children. She and her mother lived in a sheep camp while her father was a sheepherder. Her family was musical, and she developed a lifelong love for music. She was a cheerleader at South Fremont High School where she studied the Old and New Testaments in Seminary and grew to love the Scriptures.
Lillian met LaVall Donald Rydalch while working at the soda fountain in St. Anthony. They were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on December 19, 1950. She attended Ricks Academy and learned how to sew. Throughout her life she made many beautiful quilts as well as many prom dresses and cheerleading uniforms for her daughters. She and LaVall were potato farmers and owned a large dairy. They raised their children in Plano, Idaho.
Lillian was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings including Relief Society President, Young Women's President, and Primary President. Later in life, Lillian and LaVall served missions in Louisville, Kentucky, and St. George, Utah. Lillian was also a faithful member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Lillian is survived by her sister, Myrtle (Stan) Mortensen of Nampa, Idaho; her children: Jeff (Kristen) Rydalch of Plano, Kris (Debbie) Rydalch of Plano, Rob (Kelly) Rydalch of Plano, Melody (Scott) Blaser of Las Vegas, Nevada; Patty (Richard) Tullock of Blackfoot, Carl (Leslie) Rydalch of Plano, Mark Rydalch of Plano; 25 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way; and many, many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sister-in-laws: Geraldine (Jerry) Severe, Delores (Bill) Severe-Fielding, Karen (Dick) Severe-Copinger, all of Pendleton, Oregon; Beatrice (Cliff) Taylor of Farmington, Utah; and brother-in-law, Roger (Monte) Rydalch of Sugar City, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers, 7 sisters, and her husband LaVall.
The family would like to thank Eddie Larson for his friendship and kindness shown to our mother throughout the last years of her life.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Plano Ward Chapel, 5973 N 5000 W, Rexburg. Family will receive friends and visitors from 9:30 to 10:45 preceding funeral services. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 9 to Nov. 7, 2019