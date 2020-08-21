Our beloved wife, adoring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Linda Diane Harshbarger Jensen, 79, passed peacefully into her next great adventure surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
On September 29, 1940 a precious (tough) squirrel girl was born to Cliff and Alyce Harshbarger in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She felt truly blessed to be raised as a Squirrel, Idaho farmgirl in the shadows of the Grand Teton mountains. She was a proud North Fremont Husky, where she enjoyed being involved in many extracurricular activities.
She attended Ricks College where she met the love of her life, Brent Jensen. After graduating she went on to Utah State University where she earned her Bachelors degree in elementary education.
They married on July 27, 1961 and were blessed with 5 children who feel Abraham Lincoln said it best, "All that I am or hope to be I owe to my Angel mother."
After raising her 5 children, she taught at Bates Elementary in the Weber School District for 10 years.
Although she enjoyed her years of cheerleading in high school and college, her greatest joy was cheering her children and grandchildren in their many varied activities. Her adventurous spirit lead to a beautiful lifetime of experiences which included skiing, adventuring in the mountains with her dad and brother, 4H with her mother, Lake Powell shenanigans with her family, golfing and traveling with her sweetheart, children and friends. One of her favorite adventures was skydiving with her kids on her 70th birthday. She loved all the animals and nature and zipping around on her Jitney through the trails at the Flying Squirrel.
She served in many capacities as a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Being sealed as an eternal family brought her great comfort as she bravely battled many years of a debilitating illness. Her strength and grace will forever be an example to her posterity as she reminded us often that "We can do hard things!"
She is survived by her beloved husband Brent Jensen and her Children: Kami (Brad) Jensen Nalder, Derek (Michelle) Jensen, Nikki (Eric) Andreasen, Tricia (Brent) Huffaker, Jake (Ashleigh) Jensen and her life-long best friend and brother, Brent (Phyllis) Harshbarger. 13 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, 2 granddoggies and 1 greatgrand cat.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cliff and Alyce Harshbarger and many "4 legged" grandkids.
The family extends a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jason Stinnett and staff (Lisa, Nicole, Suzanne) of Utah Cancer Specialists, Dr. Chad Jensen of North Ogden IHC and Dawn Egbert Toenjes of Rexburg Home Health & Hospice for their loving care of our sweet wife and mother.
Graveside Services will be held at the Squirrel Cemetery, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00.
The family will receive family & friends at the Baxter Funeral Home in Ashton Idaho from 9:30AM – 10:30AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, she would be honored to have donations made to some of the things most dear to her heart; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Humanitarian Fund or Missionary Fund.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com