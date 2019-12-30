|
Linda LaVon (Wellard) Merrill was born, lived and now died. She left behind the living now joining those who have previously died. We would stop there, but we don't want to give Mom more reasons to haunt us more than she already has; so we'll continue.
Linda was born May 12, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Dallas (Dugan) and Donna Wellard. She grew up in the country on a farm experiencing the real life adventures of post pioneer back-woods life. Despite the shenanigans of her and her brothers, she somehow managed to grow up intact, despite a talent for breaking bones.
She graduated from Sugar-Salem High School and went on to Ricks College where she met the love of her life, Leslie Merrill. It wasn't long before they found the Submarine Races to be quite the attraction; but not quite ready for marriage, she insisted he fulfill an LDS mission first. While he was away Linda spent time in Jackson, Wyoming, having the time of her life and madly missing Les. As Les missed her equally, he came home straight to Linda as soon as released and soon they were married.
Les and Linda resided in Salem, Idaho, where they raised 5 children. There was never a dull moment astheir lives were filled with camping, fishing, along with searching for rocks with interesting and beautiful textures. Mom never found the gold nugget of her dream, but she taught us a lot along the way. Yes, we learned to notice the texture. She also enjoyed leatherwork, photography and oil painting.
The Carousel in Porter Park includes 2 of her paintings. One of Linda's greatest joys was serving as Camp Director in the Salem Ward. There are many, many, ladies out there that have learned many life long camping skills (including the art of camping pranks) under her direction.
Linda purchased CSS Printing in Rexburg running the print shop until she eventually sold it many years later. She spent the last half of her life working in the retail business at Wal-Mart. We understand that the youth play games at Wal-Mart trying not to get caught by Linda.
Linda had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Along with church functions, she sang at many a weddings. Some of those wedding songs were written by Linda just for that couple. Later Linda shared her talent singing and performing as part of the Cowboy Poets of Idaho. She traveled and performed all over as part of the Cowboy Poets and wall as serving on the Board of Directors.
Linda was active in the community working in the Historical Society and also presiding over the Madison County Fair Board helping to rebuild the fair at a time it almost disappeared.
Linda loved life and wasn't anxious to leave. Though blessed with a body with multiple challenges, she was determined to not let it slow her down. At a time in her life we already thought she'd fought more than her share, she was thrown the curve ball of breast cancer. Though it almost took her she was determined to stay, and stay she did.
The flu attacked her pancreas, leaving her diabetic. She proudly declared how the doctor identified her as "old pioneer stock" as with the sugar levels she came in with she should have been dead. When her kidneys were found to be shutting down we thought we'd be saying goodbye; but Mom wasn't ready and would hear none of it (though was adamant she did not want dialysis). So determined to live, she recently had surgery on her thyroid, which of course was worse than expected. In the end, Mom's body called the final shots, and she died of Natural Causes.
She returned home to join Dad on December 28, 2019. Linda is survived by her children: Sandra (Brett) Rosier, Sherrie (Glen) McRae, Jeremy (Heather) Merrill, Jason (Lori) Merrill and Christina Hunting. She had 19 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Bradley (Sherry) Wellard, Michael (Teresa) Wellard, and Becky (Brad) Racher. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jerry Wellard; and sister, Karen Brady.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Salem Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and again from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 28, 2020