|
|
Lynda Mae Jensen Bowen Holley passed away peacefully early in the morning of January 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Lynda was born on April 9, 1942, to Grant and Loretta Jensen of Burton Idaho. She attended grade school in Rexburg and Burton and graduated from Madison High School in 1960.
She married Meredith Grant Bowen on December 7, 1960, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their union was blessed with two children, Todd and Jody. On December 16, 1964, Meredith was killed in a tragic accident. Lynda spent the next 5 years raising her children aided by the help of her and Meredith's family. She met Gordon Lutz Holley, recently divorced with two children, Steve and Linda, early in 1970, and they married on April 18, of that same year. Together they established their blended family. They worked very hard over the next few years bringing the family close together.
During the Teton Dam flood, with a destroyed home, farm, business and other properties, she worked tirelessly to reestablish and restore the home using her thrift, creativity and excellent homemaking skills. She and Gordon enjoyed traveling and took many trips with family and friends.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities. Music was an important part of her life and enjoyed sharing her talents on the piano and organ.
Always a loyal friend, she maintained many close relationships and enjoyed meeting new friends. As a gracious lady, she enjoyed hosting holidays, dinners, parties and other special occasions and always welcomed family members and friends into her home. It was important to her to serve others by providing friendship, meals, and phone calls of support.
She is survived by her children, Todd (Diane) Bowen of Sandy, Utah; Steve (Dawn) Holley of Provo, Utah; Jody (Paul) Hansen of Rexburg; and Linda Holley of Meridian, Idaho; her brother Brad Jensen of Rexburg; 13 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in Death by her parents, husbands Meredith Bowen and Gordon Holley, and siblings Susan, DeAnna, and Byron.
"When her children are grown and gone, a mother's love goes on and on."
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, at the Hibbard 5th Ward Chapel, 2001 North 3000 West, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jan. 13, 2020