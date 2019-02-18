Linda Furness Thurber, 69 of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home.



She was born July 21, 1949 in Rexburg, to Lewis Warner Furness and Ivy Parker Furness. She attended Teton Elementary and graduated from South Fremont Junior/High School. She continued her education at Ricks College. February 28, 1969, she married Blaine Thurber in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with 4 children. In 1976, she survived the Teton Flood, losing all her worldly possessions.



Linda enjoyed canning, crafts, gathering huckleberries, and reading books by the author Raymon Grace. She especially loved the time spent with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband, Blaine Thurber of Rexburg; daughter, Stacie Thurber of Idaho Falls; sons, Brian L. (Yvonne) Thurber of Idaho Falls, Randy (Jodi) Thurber of Rexburg, and Jeremy (Tessa) Thurber of Idaho Falls; sisters, Barbara (Gary) Jenkins of Teton, Marcile (Gail) Gorder of Morgan, Utah; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Linda was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene and Melba and a brother, Gary.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Teton Newdale Cemetery.