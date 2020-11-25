Lloyd C. Bradshaw passed away at Madison Memorial Hospital on November 24, 2020 at the age of 72.
He was born in Wendell, Idaho on June 27, 1948, to Reuben Clark Bradshaw and Mary Louise Crowther. He was the second child with one older brother and two younger sisters.
Lloyd grew up on a dairy farm in Richfield, Idaho, where he learned to work hard milking cows and doing farm chores. He attended Richfield Elementary School until he was thirteen, and then his family moved to Hailey, ID.
He attended Wood River High school where he played football with his brother, Fred, and good friend, Ron Thomas. Their football team was undefeated state champions his junior and senior years. He also enjoyed basketball, learned to snow ski and was on the high school rodeo team.
After graduation, he served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to North Argentina and Bolivia. He truly enjoyed his mission where he found a love for the Spanish people and was able to live their simple way of life . He was able to use horses daily as their main source of transportation.
After returning from his mission, Lloyd attended Ricks College where he participated in and enjoyed being on the rodeo team.
On June 12, 1970, Lloyd married his high school sweetheart, Krisite May Arave in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with six children, four boys and two girls.
While attending Idaho State University he grew his love and learning for leatherwork. Through the years he became a very talented craftsman. After he graduated ISU, he started his career for the Natural Resource Conservation Service. He worked at that career for thirty-one years and retired at the age of fifty-five. He was then able to fill his time with family, saddle making and cowboying.
In 2012, Lloyd and Krisite were called to serve a mission in Cochabamba Bolivia. They were able to visit areas where he first served 56 years earlier. While there, they made lifelong friends and had some wonderful experiences.
Lloyd loved the outdoors, hunting, working with horses and team roping. He spent countless hours working in his saddle shop.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints and served in various callings over the years. He enjoyed attending the temple and working there as an ordinance worker for many years. He had a very strong testimony and was an incredible example of love and hard work to his children and grandchildren.
Many in the community have been touched by his talents. Lloyd was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Krisitie; Sons: Ryan (Jody), Clint (Misha), Kyle (Kristy), Jake (Sabrina); Daughters Kerry (Jeff), and Amanda (Jeremiah); 26 grandchildren; and 2 great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; two grandsons; and several special friends.
Graveside service will be held at the Plano Cemetery, Saturday, November 28th at 11 a.m.
