1/1
Lloyd Darwin Seeley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Darwin Seeley, 85, of Chester, Idaho, died November 18, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Lloyd was born February 26, 1935, in Fort Duchesne, Utah, to Joseph Hyrum and Blodwyn Williams Seeley. He was raised in Chester and attended schools in St. Anthony, graduating from St. Anthony High School.

After high school he joined the US Army. He was stationed in Korea during the Korean War.

He married Letha Dorcheus and helped raise her children, Trina, Theresa, and Charles. They later divorced.

He was a hard worker and worked at several jobs. He worked at the Idaho Stud Mill in St. Anthony, Simplot Soilbuilders in Twin Falls, and last at Cactus Pete's in Jackpot, Nevada. After his retirement he moved back to Chester to be near his brothers and extended family.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in the Rexburg Temple.

He liked working in the yard and garden and especially liked to keep the lawn looking immaculate. He also enjoyed helping with chores and projects on the farm.

He is survived by his brother, Dwayne (Marie) Seeley of Rexburg; sister-in-law, Marilyn Seeley of Chester; his step-children, Trina, Theresa, Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, at the Chester Cemetery with Bishop Chuck Hanson of the Chester Ward officiating. The family will meet with friends and family Monday morning from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home in Ashton before going to the cemetery for services. Military rites will be conducted by the St. Anthony Veterans and Idaho Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Baxter Funeral Home - Ashton
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chester Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baxter Funeral Home - Ashton
717 Main Street
Ashton, ID 83420
(208) 652-3226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Funeral Home - Ashton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved