Lloyd Darwin Seeley, 85, of Chester, Idaho, died November 18, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Lloyd was born February 26, 1935, in Fort Duchesne, Utah, to Joseph Hyrum and Blodwyn Williams Seeley. He was raised in Chester and attended schools in St. Anthony, graduating from St. Anthony High School.
After high school he joined the US Army. He was stationed in Korea during the Korean War.
He married Letha Dorcheus and helped raise her children, Trina, Theresa, and Charles. They later divorced.
He was a hard worker and worked at several jobs. He worked at the Idaho Stud Mill in St. Anthony, Simplot Soilbuilders in Twin Falls, and last at Cactus Pete's in Jackpot, Nevada. After his retirement he moved back to Chester to be near his brothers and extended family.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in the Rexburg Temple.
He liked working in the yard and garden and especially liked to keep the lawn looking immaculate. He also enjoyed helping with chores and projects on the farm.
He is survived by his brother, Dwayne (Marie) Seeley of Rexburg; sister-in-law, Marilyn Seeley of Chester; his step-children, Trina, Theresa, Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, at the Chester Cemetery with Bishop Chuck Hanson of the Chester Ward officiating. The family will meet with friends and family Monday morning from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home in Ashton before going to the cemetery for services. Military rites will be conducted by the St. Anthony Veterans and Idaho Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.