Loretta Jean Ricks
Loretta Jean Ricks was born February 5, 1940, in Tell City, Indiana to William Rhodes and Effie Brown. She was raised in Tell City, Indiana where she attended St. Pauls Grammar School and eventually graduated from Tell City High School.

After graduation she married John Edward Keown. John served as a paratrooper while they were stationed in Peru. Later, Loretta and John were divorced.

She met and married LeRoy Collins. They lived in San Diego, California. They moved to Idaho where LeRoy worked as an Army recruiter. Loretta and LeRoy were divorced.

Loretta worked for Sears in the catalog department and then for Basic American Food, where she met Val Ricks.

Her hobbies included going to the casino. She enjoyed playing the slot machines, traveling and sightseeing. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She loved her dog, Pixie.

She is survived by her husband, Val Ricks, of Newdale, Idaho; Pixie, her dog; her children, Edward (Anna) Keown of League City, Texas, Cindy Fulkerson of Evansville, Indiana, Keith Keown, of Evansville, Indiana; her grandchildren, Michael (Nancy) Keown of League City, Texas, Jeff (Keri) Keown and her great-grandchildren, Hunter and Shilo Keown of League City, Texas; her siblings, Carolyn Denman of Indiana, William (Judy K) Rhodes of Tell City, Indiana and Judy (Junior) Tompkins of Starke, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening of July 2nd from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
